EX-PEACOCKS employees are bringing legal challengers against the retailer after claiming they were "unceremoniously dumped" without notice or the correct consultation.

News that Peacocks had gone into administration broke in November of last year after rescue deal talks broke down.

Established in the 1880s, and based out of Cardiff, the high street retailer reportedly had around 420 stores and more than 4,300 employees at the time of its collapse.

Now, more than 40 former staff have instructed employment lawyers at Aticus Law to pursue a Protective Awards claim for compensation on their behalf, with the firm saying the number of enquiries is going up by the day.

The move will see them take the budget fashion brand to court for their case to be heard by an employment tribunal over concerns about how the redundancy process was managed.

If successful, those involved in the challenge will be entitled to up to eight weeks’ worth of pay in compensation, with a cap of £538 per week.

Hannah Stewart-MacCallum, of Aticus Law, urged others who had been affected to ensure their job title was included in the legal claim and were entitled to a pay-out if it was successful.

She said: “There’s just no denying that it’s tough for retailers at the moment, and many are facing the prospect of going out of business and having to let go of staff.

“Regardless, as employers, they are still beholden to employment law. That means, if they are proposing to make more than 20 employees redundant at one establishment, they must follow the correct consultation process.

“Based on what our clients are telling us, that wasn’t necessarily the case at Peacocks.

“We are now instructed to bring a claim on behalf of 35 former employees for a Protective Award, which is basically compensation awarded by an Employment Tribunal if an employer fails in its duties.

“It’s a really vital safety net for so many families in fast-paced redundancy situations that often leave them with no source of income and absolutely no notice.

“However, many people don’t realise that you can only get a Protective Award payment if you are included as part of the claim and are listed as part of the Schedule of Claimants attached to the Tribunal Judgment.

“You can’t simply watch from the side-lines while ex-colleagues take the legal challenge forward. It’s important to make sure your name is included.”