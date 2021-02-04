PLANS to build 56 homes as part of the regeneration of a former steelworks site in Ebbw Vale have been approved by councillors.

The proposals will see a mix of flats, terraces, semi-detached and detached homes built on vacant land at the site known as The Works, off Steelworks Road.

Plans include two one-bedroom flats, three two-bedroom houses, 37 three-bedroom houses and 14 four-bedroom houses.

An image showing how some of the houses could look. Picture: Blaenau Gwent council

Five of the 56 homes will be affordable housing.

Council planners recommended the development for approval, despite some concern over part of the development falling within a flood zone.

“The proposed houses and gardens would largely fall outside of this high risk flood zone and the consequences of flooding have been found to be acceptable under the most extreme flooding event,” a planning report said.

Natural Resources Wales also said it was satisfied the risks of flooding could be mitigated to an acceptable level.

The proposals form part of plans for the wider regeneration of The Works site, which could provide up to 520 houses.

Cllr Bernard Willis was among those to support the plans at a planning committee meeting on Thursday.

“We have always got to support having new properties built in Blaenau Gwent,” he said.

“We really need them badly.”

Cllr Wayne Hodgins also gave his support to the plans and said there was “robust mitigation” put forward around flooding issues.

“All members of the committee welcome housebuilding in Blaenau Gwent,” he said.

Cllr John Hill said it was a “brilliant development” and gave his backing to the application.

The site of the proposed development

Two existing vehicle access points from Lime Avenue are proposed to serve the development, while additional footpaths will also provide pedestrian links to increase connectivity to the train station.

A mix of off-street parking to the side of the proposed houses and private

parking courts are also proposed.

A section 106 agreement – which provides money for community projects – will also seek a £130,000 contribution for the provision of a wheeled sports facility such as a skateboard park in the borough.

A further sum will also be requested as part of the agreement as the development falls slightly short of the expectation to provide 10 per cent affordable housing.