A GLASS recycling company based in Cwmbran is expanding after receiving £250,000 funding.

Recresco will use the funding to improve glass sorting and separating and increase production on site, as well as creating new jobs at the site.

The investment in driers and mechanical separation will improved how glass is processed without causing blockages.

The support comes from the Welsh Government’s Economic Futures Fund.

The funding is part of a wider programme of investment by the company.

Recresco director Tim Gent said: “We are delighted and proud to receive this grant funding from the Welsh Government. The award will contribute toward our ambitious plans for the Cwmbran site whilst helping to secure employment and development opportunities for our staff.

“Recresco is fully committed to a long-term presence in Cwmbran and we are passionate about working with local businesses and supporting local employment.

“We will use the fund to contribute toward investment in a new state of the art drier and upgrading the front end of our operations by installing market leading mechanical separation plant technology capable of processing a greater volume of material and highest quality end product to our customers.

“We would like to thank the Welsh Government for supporting Recresco’s future at Cwmbran and look forward to implementing our exciting plans for the site.”

Economy minister Ken Skates said: “It’s great news that Recresco is investing in its future in Cwmbran and I’m delighted the Welsh Government is supporting the company’s plans.

“Recresco is an important employer in the area and I’m very pleased this investment will see new jobs created, which is a real boost for the area in such difficult economic times.

“The company has worked hard to weather the storm during what has been an incredibly challenging past year and is well placed to meet future challenges and opportunities.

“Our Economic Futures Fund continues to be crucial in supporting businesses right across Wales and will be key in helping Recresco grow.”