GWENT residents are being urged to be aware of the dangers of carbon monoxide, after callouts across the UK have risen by ten per cent.

Despite the rise in call outs over the last five years, 32 per cent of households say they do not have an alarm to detect carbon monoxide, research by Uswitch.com has shown.

More than 3,000 incidents related to carbon monoxide in people’s homes were attended by firefighters in England, Wales and Northern Ireland in 12 months.

Household appliances such as gas fires, boilers, central heating systems, water heaters, and cookers are possible sources of carbon monoxide.

The gas is tasteless, odourless and invisible, meaning residents may not know there is a leak unless they have an alarm.

Despite the risk from the "silent killer", 19 per cent of those with an alarm say they have never changed the batteries.

South Wales Fire and Rescue Service received 151 carbon monoxide related call outs last year.

Head of community safety at the service, group manager Dean Loader, called on residents to be aware of the danger.

He said: "Carbon monoxide (CO) is a silent killer, with numerous deaths every year caused from accidental poisoning.

"You cannot see it, taste it or smell it but CO can kill quickly with little warning.

"It’s extremely important to ensure you have a working CO alarm within your home as symptoms can be easily confused with just feeling unwell.

"It is important to fit a CO alarm in all rooms containing solid fuel gas, or paraffin heaters.

"CO is a colourless, odourless, tasteless, poisonous gas produced by the incomplete burning of carbon based fuels, such as gas, oil, wood and coal.

"Fuel burning appliances such as stoves, fires, boilers and water heaters can produce CO if they are incorrectly fitted, badly repaired or poorly maintained or if flues, chimneys or vents are blocked.

"It is a good idea to familiarise yourself with the signs of CO poisoning, and learn what to do if you suspect someone may be affected. South Wales Fire and Rescue Service has a number of specialist home safety practioners who offer tailored advice on keeping safe at home.

"If alarms are identified as required the practitioner will discuss a number of options with the home owner/occupant.

"We’d advise the public to take our self-assessment test to check the safety of their home and to see if a home safety visit is required."

A tension headache is the most common symptom of mild carbon monoxide poisoning.

Other effects can include dizziness, feeling and being sick, tiredness and confusion, stomach pain and shortness of breath and difficulty breathing.

Long-term exposure can cause neurological symptoms, and death in severe cases.

Sarah Broomfield, energy expert at Uswitch.com, added: “Carbon monoxide is odourless, invisible, and can cause serious health problems or even be fatal. Without an alarm, families will be unaware there is a problem in their home.

“With households turning their heating up during the cold weather, and a majority working from home, boilers are under more pressure than ever and boilers which have not been serviced for a long time could be at risk of causing serious problems.

“The pandemic has held up a lot of services, but we are urging people to get their boilers checked by a qualified engineer regularly.

“In the meantime, buying a carbon monoxide alarm and regularly checking that the batteries work is a vital way to protect yourself and your family.”