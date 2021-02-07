THE BOSS of a Pontypool-based construction firm has encouraged business owners to become aware of the new rules as a part of the UK's trade agreement with the EU.

Richard Selby, director and co-founder of Pro Steel Engineering - the company behind the red dragon outside the ICC Wales - encouraged other business owners to ensure they were taking full advantage of the changes.

A free trade agreement was agreed between the UK and the EU days ahead of the December 31 deadline.

Now, the UK Government's Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) has released a series of videos to help construction and housing businesses take advantage of the deal, which maintains zero tariffs and zero quotas on trade in goods between the UK and EU.

The videos cover 14 priority topics, including: importing and exporting, placing and selling goods on the market, trade agreements, operating online, data, and tariffs.

“We checked the new rules on importing and exporting goods between the EU and Great Britain to make sure things went as smoothly as they could from January 1,” said Mr Selby.

“We applied due diligence to exporting and importing timber from the UK to EU to meet legal harvest requirements. It was something very much front of mind for us, and that we needed to create a list of suppliers and customers to be in a good place for when the new trade deal started.

“I’d encourage other businesses in the construction industry to visit gov.uk and watch the new on-demand videos, which will have clear guidance to support businesses and help them to begin to take advantage of the new trading relationship we have with the EU.”

More information and support is available at gov.uk/transition

For any further questions, contact the Business Wales Helpline (0300 060 3000) from 9am to 6pm, Monday to Friday.