PLANS to expand a Cwmbran special school could progress further next week, after no objections were received in the consultation stage.

Crownbridge School in Croesyceiliog could provide an additional 50 places to students under the proposals.

The proposal has been put forward because the school is “oversubscribed and the demand for places is expected to increase further”.

If approved by cabinet next week, then a statutory notice will be published, and a further consultation period will begin.

In the initial consultation stage, which took place at the end of last year, several comments were raised but none of them were objections to the proposals.

According to the consultation documents, the Crownbridge School’s governing body said they were “delighted” with the proposals and “fully support the expansion plans”.

The expansion is expected to cost £6.9 million, of which 75 per cent will be funded by the Welsh Government, and 25 per cent by Torfaen County Borough Council.

A report said that the school has been oversubscribed for the last few years with some pupils being refused places.

When students can’t be catered for within the county, some are being sent out to a private provider, which can cost the authority £90,000 a year compared to an in-house cost of £32,000.

Crownbridge School was built with a capacity of 80, but the pressures of oversubscription has led to the repurposing of some specialist areas and meeting rooms to allow 95 pupils to be on the roll.

The council report says the extra 50 placements would save £2.9 million a year if all places were taken up.

If approved the extension is expected to be completed by December 2023.

The cabinet will decide on Tuesday (February 9) whether to publish a 28-day statutory notice. After this, a final report will determine whether the building project proceeds or not.