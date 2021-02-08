A ROUND-UP of cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court and Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court.

SOPHIE CLAIRE SMITH, 33, of Chepstow Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £440 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 51mph in a 30mph zone on the B4245

in Langstone.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

PHILIP ROYAL, 52, of Collingwood Avenue, Newport, was jailed for 14 weeks, suspended for 12 months, after he admitted stealing two knife blocks worth £140 from Dunelm.

He was made the subject of a 10-week electronically monitored curfew and ordered to pay £213 in costs and a surcharge.

JAMIE WILLIAMS, 38, of Honeyfield Road, Rassau, Ebbw Vale, was ordered to pay £419 in compensation, a fine, costs and surcharge after he admitted causing criminal damage to a Gwent Police van.

NAVEED AHMAD, 35, of Castle Street, Newport, was ordered to pay £344 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without a seat belt.

RUSSELL LLOYD ANTHONY BENT, 50, of Alicia Close, Newport, was ordered to pay £647 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

RHYS BROWN, 36, of Hoskins Street, Newport, was ordered to pay £344 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without a seat belt.

KATIE FARMER, 38, of Howard Close, Newport, was ordered to pay £224 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 48mph in a 30mph zone on the B4245 in Langstone.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

SIMON LEE FISHER, 33, of Highfield Crescent, Aberbargoed, was ordered to pay £199 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly at Bargoed railway station.

SCOTT CHRISTIAN MADDOX, 32, of Warne Street, Fleur-de-Lys, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

ALEX WILMOTT, 27, of Main Street, Newbridge, was ordered to pay £244 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

VINCE EDWARDS, 48, of Garn Road, Nantyglo, was ordered to pay £359 in fines, costs and a surcharge after he admitted two counts of criminal damage.

DIANA EKINCI, 41, of Cam Court, Thornhill, Cwmbran, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

ROBERT WILLIAM GREENING, 39, of Farlow Walk, St Dials Court, Cwmbran, was ordered to pay £244 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

LUKE JONES, 23, of Newchurch Court, St Dials, Cwmbran, was ordered to pay £244 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

GAVIN MEACHAM, 35, of Isca Close, Northville, Cwmbran, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.