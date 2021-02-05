A ROUND-UP of cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court and Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court.

MADISON PHILLIPS, 20, of Curre Street, Cwm, Ebbw Vale, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

JEAN PIERRE VAN DER WESTHEIZEN, 22, of Gaer Vale, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 in fines, costs and a surcharge for driving when his front nearside wheel was fitted with a pneumatic tyre which had the ply or cord exposed and driving whilst not wearing a seat belt.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

ABBIGAIL JONES, 27, of Stow Hill, Newport, was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after she admitted public disorder in the city.

NICOLE PHELAN, 24, of Roman Way, Caerleon, Newport, was ordered to pay £574 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 46mph in a 30mph zone on Christchurch Road.

Her driving record was endorsed with four points.

JAI WILLIAMS, 20, of Duffryn Terrace, New Tredegar, was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he admitted the criminal damage of a van window.

KURT YOUNG, 23, of Llanover Street, Abercarn, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

KONRAD JONES, 24, of Gilwern, Abergavenny, was ordered to pay £140 in costs and a fine after he was found guilty in his absence of failing to comply with supervision requirements

following his release from prison.

LYDIA MORGAN, 21, of Abergavenny Road, Penperlleni, Monmouthshire, was ordered to pay £181 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without due care and attention in Newport.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

TOBY RICHARDS, 27, of Clarence Street, Brynmawr, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

SIAN CAREY, 31, of Riverside Drive, Blaenavon, was ordered to pay £140 in costs and a fine after she admitted failing to comply with supervision requirements following her release from prison.