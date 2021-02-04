TWO HOUSE parties were busted in Caerphilly borough over the weekend at Aeron Place in Gilfach and Hill Street in Rhymney.
On a busy night for Gwent Police on Saturday, January 30, seven fixed penalty notices were given at the address in Gilfach, when police arrived at a gathering there at 6.50pm.
Four hours later officers stopped another gathering at the Rhymney address, where 16 fixed penalty notices were handed out.
READ MORE:
- Wannabe Newport journalist jailed for dealing cocaine
- Brithdir nursing home: Standards of care 'appalling'
- Teen stabbed in Newport - police launch manhunt
Wales is currently in alert level four, meaning people should not be socialising with anyone outside of their household bubble, and should not be travelling anywhere for exercise by vehicle.
Cases are generally falling in Caerphilly borough and the rest of Gwent, showing the vast majority of people are complying with regulations. But Caerphilly borough has recorded the most cases in Gwent this week (140).
In the week up to January 30 Caerphilly East recorded the most cases in the borough with 21.
A spokeswoman for Gwent Police said: “We would like to remind people of their responsibilities to follow Welsh Government guidelines in relation to the restrictions currently in place to keep themselves and others safe.”