A PAIR of burglars were remanded in custody after they pleaded guilty to carrying out two raids.
Jonathan Plummer, 33, of Sunny View, Tredegar, and Stuart Wilson, 35, of Park Row, Tredegar, appeared before Cardiff Crown Court.
The admitted burglary with intent in Bethcar Street in Ebbw Vale and a burglary at Summerfield Road in Rassau.
Wilson also pleaded guilty to possessing Valium and obstructing a constable.
READ MORE:
- Convicted killer jailed for strangling and raping woman
- Sports reporter jailed for drug dealing
- Covidiot fined £1,000 for defying lockdown rules
The offences took place on January 11.
The judge, Recorder IWL Jones, adjourned sentence until February 26.