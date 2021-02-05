A WOMAN was hurt in a crash near the Coldra roundabout on the outskirts of Newport this morning.
Her car, a black BMW, was the only vehicle involved, police said.
She had been travelling southbound on the A499.
Gwent Police said officers were called to the scene shortly after 1.30am.
Paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service treated the woman at the scene for neck and back pain, police added.
The southbound road was closed temporarily while the emergency services attended the crash scene.
The road was reopened at around 4.15am.