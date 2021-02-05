THE teenager stabbed in Newport earlier this week has been discharged from hospital.
The victim, a 17-year-old boy, was stabbed in the leg in Somerton Road, Newport, on Wednesday evening.
The police investigation of the incident continues.
Gwent Police said the victim was followed by four males from Black Ash Park, into Wright Close, Kitty Hawk Drive and into Somerton Road from around 7.45pm-8pm on Wednesday.
He was first assaulted and hit in the face outside Perfect hairdressers on Somerton Road.
He was then stabbed in the leg, outside St Andrew's Church.
Enquiries are ongoing to identify the culprits.
One of the offenders is described as being black, approximately 5'8"-5'9" tall (172-175cm) and was wearing a North Face style black coat and black trousers.
A second offender is described as being Asian, approximately 5'10"-5'11" tall (177-180cm) and was wearing a grey tracksuit.
Gwent Police would like to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident or has CCTV in the streets mentioned, or anyone who may have been travelling through the area with dashcam footage.
Anyone with information should contact Gwent Police by calling 101, quoting 2100040126.
You can also send a direct message with information to the Gwent Police accounts on Facebook or Twitter pages.
Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111.