THE engineering company which build Newport's historic transporter bridge more than a century ago has been handed to contact to restore the landmark.

Cleveland Bridge UK, which is based in Darlington in the North East of England, will be restoring key components of the Newport Transporter Bridge as part of a major restoration project.

The bridge, which has a span of 197m, crosses the River Usk and is a Grade I-listed structure.

It is one of only six transporter bridges still in use worldwide and one of two operational in the UK – along with the Middlesbrough Transporter Bridge.

Last month it was announced an £8.75 million National Lottery grant had been handed over for a major restoration scheme.

The restoration starts in March with completion planned for the start of 2022.

Chris Droogan, managing director of Cleveland Bridge UK, said: “Having been awarded the contract to build the Newport Transporter Bridge in 1902, we are exceptionally proud to have secured the restoration project almost 120 years later.

“It has an important place in the history of our business as one of the many iconic bridge structures we have built in the UK and around the world. Therefore, in addition to applying the skills and expertise of our Bridge Rehabilitation Team, we feel we have a duty of care to ensure that this bridge continues to be an essential part of the area’s transport infrastructure for the next 100 years.”

Cllr Jane Mudd, leader of Newport City Council, said “The Transporter Bridge is an icon of Newport, and a significant part of the story of Wales’ industrial past.

“It seems fitting that, having been involved in the initial construction, Cleveland Bridge UK will be returning to the bridge to help us deliver the restoration project, which will help preserve the structure for generations to come.”