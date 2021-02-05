A CLIP from a Handforth Parish Council meeting has gone viral — gaining more than 2 million views overnight.
The video, posted on Twitter by Janine Mason, is taken from the council’s December 2020 planning and environment committee meeting.
It features two councillors — Aled Brewerton and Brian Tolver — and clerk to the meeting Jackie Weaver arguing about the legitimacy of the session.
i’ve never missed in person meetings more than i did watching this parish council meeting descend into chaos pic.twitter.com/I75zi1fIK5— janine (@janinemas0n) February 4, 2021
It culminates in Cllr Brewerton angrily shouting at Ms Weaver: “Read the standing orders. Read them and understand them!”
MORE NEWS:
- 'Amazing' help for Ebbw Vale mum after son took his own life
- Penarth Pier Pavilion yet to refund cancelled wedding
- Age Connects Torfaen lunch club delivers hot meals
That followed the decision to place Cllr Tolver in Zoom’s ‘waiting room’, after the chair of the council told the clerk: “You have no authority here, Jackie Weaver. No authority at all.”
Minutes of the meeting show that it was called by Cllrs Moore and Smith after Cllr Tolver ‘refused’ to do so.
Since the video was uploaded, multiple parody versions and memes have been created, taking inspiration from TV’s Would I Lie To You and Parks and Recreation.
Many Twitter users also said the meeting had the feel of a skit from the League of Gentlemen.
Handforth Parish Council has been contacted for comment.