FOUR months after the delayed conclusion of the 2020 tournament, the 2021 Six Nations will get underway this weekend when Italy take on France on Saturday afternoon.

England will begin their defence campaign when Eddie Jones' men welcome Scotland to Twickenham for the Calcutta Cup clash.

Ireland, who are winless away in Andy Farrell's first year in charge, travel to the Principality Stadium on Sunday to face Wales.

Despite the women's and under-20s competitions being postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, organisers say the men's tournament will proceed as planned.

It's set to be an explosive return of the famous Rugby Union tournament. Here are the dates for your diary and what channel each fixture is on.

When does the 2021 Six Nations start?

The tournament begins on Saturday 6 February and the final round of games take place on Saturday 20 March, with breaks on the weekends of 20-21 February and 6-7 March.

There are five rounds of fixtures over the six-week period if all goes as planned amid the pandemic, with Six Nations Rugby confirming Covid-19 protocols have been "further reinforced".

How can I watch the 2021 Six Nations?

All 15 matches of the 2021 Six Nations will be screened on terrestrial TV in the UK, with the fixtures divided up between BBC and ITV channels.

For those wanting to watch the action on their phones, digital devices or simply stream the games then coverage can be accessed through the BBC iPlayer and ITV Hub.

What are the full fixtures, kick off times and TV channels?

Round One

6 Feb - Italy v France at Stadio Olimpico, Rome. Kick off: 2.15pm. ITV Sport.

6 Feb - England v Scotland at Twickenham, London. Kick off: 4.45pm. ITV Sport.

7 Feb - Wales v Ireland at Principality Stadium, Cardiff. Kick off: 3pm. BBC Sport and S4C.

Round Two

13 Feb - England v Italy at Twickenham, London. Kick off: 2.15pm. ITV Sport.

13 Feb - Scotland v Wales at BT Murrayfield, Edinburgh. Kick off: 4.45pm. BBC Sport and S4C.

14 Feb - Ireland v France at Aviva Stadium, Dublin. Kick off: 3pm. ITV Sport.

Round Three

27 Feb - Italy v Ireland at Stadio Olimpico, Rome. Kick off: 2.15pm. ITV Sport.

27 Feb - Wales v England at Principality Stadium, Cardiff. Kick off: 4.45pm. BBC Sport and S4C.

28 Feb - France v Scotland at Stade de France, Paris. Kick off: 3pm. BBC Sport.

Round Four

13 Mar - Italy v Wales at Stadio Olimpico, Rome. Kick off: 2.15pm. ITV Sport and S4C.

13 Mar - England v France at Twickenham, London. Kick off: 4.45pm. ITV Sport.

14 Mar - Scotland v Ireland at BT Murrayfield. Kick off: 3pm. BBC Sport.

Round Five

20 Mar - Scotland v Italy at BT Murrayfield. Kick off: 2.15pm. BBC Sport.

20 Mar - Ireland v England at Aviva Stadium, Dublin. Kick off: 4.45pm. ITV Sport.

20 Mar - France v Wales at Stade de France, Paris. Kick off: 8pm. BBC Sport and S4C.