THE Argus' parent company Newsquest Media Group is launching a new national title for Wales.

The National, Wales, will launch on St David’s Day, March 1, online and with a souvenir print edition.

Editor Gavin Thompson - who also helms the Argus and associated papers the Free Press Series, the Barry & District News and the Penarth Times - said: “We believe there is a gap in the market for a quality national news platform that serves all of Wales.

"We aim to provide original and in-depth reporting packaged in an engaging way which provides value for readers and reaches new audiences.”

The title will have its own dedicated team with three new journalists already hired and plans to expand the team further as the platform develops.

The platform will also utilise Newsquest’s existing journalists based across Wales.

“As we grow subscriptions, we will grow the team,” said Gavin. “Wales is a great country that deserves a strong national media and we hope the Welsh people will get behind us. The more people support us, the more we will be able to do. We want to give Wales the news service it deserves.

“In addition, Newsquest already has dozens of journalists based right across Wales and we will harness their skills and give their work a national platform.”

The National will be politically neutral and aims to create a national conversation around topics such as devolution and independence, as well as other issues that matter to the people of Wales.

With the Senedd elections coming up in May, the title will have a strong focus on politics and devolution initially, then aims to strengthen its coverage of topics such as the environment, business and culture as it grows.

When it launches The National will be found at www.thenational.wales