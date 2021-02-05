GWENT Police are appealing for witnesses following a fatal road traffic collision in Caerphilly which left a 39-year-old man dead.
The man died after a black Vauxhall Corsa left the road on the A472 between Nelson and Ystrad Mynach at 1.50am on Wednesday, February 3.
The man was declared dead at the scene, and his family - from Pontypool - are being supported by specially trained officers.
A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: "Officers believe the car was involved in a collision at around 9.15pm the previous night, Tuesday February 2, and are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the collision or anyone who may have been driving through the area at the time to get in contact.
"Any motorists with dash-cam footage of the area at the time of the collision is also asked to come forward.
"You can report information by calling 101 quoting reference number 2100039096 or you can contact us via direct message on Facebook or Twitter.
"Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."