LIFE during lockdown has meant so many different things to every one of us.

We asked members of the South Wales Argus Camera Club to share images of what this latest lockdown has meant to them and here we print just a small selection of the photos we were sent.

This is just a small selection of the pictures shared by members of the South Wales Argus Camera Club and you can see more by visiting the SWACC page on Facebook.

More than 4,200 people are signed up as camera club members. Why not join them?

Outdoors: Sian McDermott said her lockdown has mainly consisted of walking through mud...

Tasty: Rebecca Thorpe has been enjoying going on walks with lovely pit stops at the Ridgeway Cafe, Newport

Masks: For Kirsty Cooke-Jones lockdown has meant working on the frontline with my amazing team of colleagues

Kit: Andrew Rees said this is his lockdown lifeline

Colourful: Mark Wall has spent lockdown getting creative indoors with photography

Countryside: Lots of dog walks, Abertillery, has been how Becky Lee has been spending lockdown

Escape: For Johanna Fallon she has enjoyed standing on mountain tops when she can... and looking at pictures of them when she can't

Run: For Louise Burden dog walks around Cwmbran have been keeping her sane

Skill: Francesca Bowen has spent the time learning to make bread