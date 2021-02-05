A FURTHER 70 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed across Gwent, as the number of daily infections continues to fall.
The number of people to have been given their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine has also passed more than 500,000 in Wales.
Public Health Wales has confirmed 523,042 people in priority groups have received their first dose, including more than 32,000 who were vaccinated yesterday.
But a further 45 deaths across Wales have also been confirmed in the latest figures, including four in Gwent.
A further 399 new confirmed cases of coronavirus have been confirmed across Wales.
These include 70 in Gwent, a new daily low since early last autumn.
Today’s new Gwent cases are:
- Caerphilly 27;
- Newport 14;
- Torfaen 14;
- Monmouthshire 11;
- Blaenau Gwent 4.
The number of deaths due to coronavirus now stands at 907 in Gwent and 4,912 across Wales, according to Public Health Wales.
The newly confirmed cases across Wales today are:
- Blaenau Gwent – 4
- Caerphilly – 27
- Monmouthshire – 11
- Newport – 14
- Torfaen – 14
- Anglesey – 25
- Conwy – 17
- Denbighshire – 15
- Flintshire – 48
- Gwynedd – 17
- Wrexham – 44
- Cardiff- 29
- Vale of Glamorgan – 8
- Bridgend – 9
- Merthyr Tydfil – 4
- Rhondda Cynon Taf – 11
- Carmarthenshire – 25
- Ceredigion – 8
- Pembrokeshire – 11
- Powys – 12
- Neath Port Talbot – 10
- Swansea – 3
- Resident outside Wales – 29
- Unknown location – 4
Public Health Wales figures include reports of the deaths of hospitalised patients in Welsh hospitals, or care home residents, where Covid-19 has been confirmed with a positive laboratory test and the clinician suspects this was a causative factor in the death.
They do not include people who may have died of Covid-19 but who were not confirmed by laboratory testing, those who died in other settings, or Welsh residents who died outside of Wales, and the true number of Covid-19 deaths will be higher.
The Office for National Statistics – which counts all deaths in which coronavirus is mentioned on the death certificate – puts the number of deaths in Wales much higher.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment