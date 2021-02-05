A MAN was remanded in custody after he appeared in court charged with a serious assault of a woman on Christmas Day.
Sonny Hanford, 32, of Alexandra Road, Newport is accused of wounding the complainant with intent in the city on December 25, 2020.
He pleaded not guilty to that count as well as a charge of wounding her on the same day.
Hanford, who was represented by Marian Lewis, appeared before Judge Neil Bidder QC at Cardiff Crown Court.
A trial date of August 23 was set with the case expected to last four to five days.
The prosecution was represented by Owen Williams.
