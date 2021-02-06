THESE are the areas across Gwent which have seen the highest number of crimes reported in one month.

The latest figures from Data.Police.UK has revealed that Cardiff Road and George Street, in Newport, were the top hotspots for crime in September.

The data shows out of the 4,401 crimes recorded by Gwent Police, the most reported type of crime was crime classified as 'violence and sexual offences' with 1,395 incidents.

While anti-social behaviour accounted for the second most reports, with Gwent Police receiving 1,390 calls.

The latest figures show data from December 2020.

The Argus has analysed this data and identified the areas across Blaenau Gwent, Caerphilly, Monmouthshire, Newport and Torfaen that have seen the highest number of crime.

Here are the top three areas in each county with the most crime reported between December 1 and December 31.

The data provided is the approximate location of a crime, not the exact place that it occurred due to location anonymisation.

Blaenau Gwent

1. York Terrace, Georgetown

Six crimes were reported on or near York Terrace in December, the joint highest of anywhere in Blaenau Gwent.

All of the crimes related to anti-social behaviour issues.

2. Cae Felin Street, Llanhilleth

Joint top with York Terrace is Cae Felin Street, which also saw six crimes recorded in December.

Half of those incidents were classified as violence or sexual offences.

The remaining three crimes consisted of anti-social behaviour, burglary and other crime.

3. Garden Street, Ebbw Vale

The majority of crimes reported on or near Garden Street in December were classified as violence or sexual offences.

Five of the six incidents recorded by Gwent Police were classed as such.

The remaining crime was an incident of anti-social behaviour.

Caerphilly

1. High Street, Abertridwr

High Street saw the joint second most crimes recorded in December in all of Gwent.

Of the 17 crimes recorded by Gwent Police, seven were classified as violence or sexual offences, and six involved anti-social behaviour.

The remaining incidents included two public order offences, one incident of vehicle crime, and a drugs incident.

2. George Street, Ystrad Mynach

Gwent Police recorded 16 crimes on or near George Street in December.

That included 12 reports of anti-social behaviour, making up 75 pre cent of the crime on the street.

There were also four crimes classified as violence and sexual offences.

3. Hill Street, Bargoed

Half of the 12 crimes on or near Hill Street in December were incidents of anti-social behaviour.

There were also two incidents classified as violence and sexual offences.

The remaining crimes included shoplifting, a public order offence, a drug offence, and an incident of criminal damage and arson.

Monmouthshire

1. Usk Road, Usk

Nowhere in Monmouthshire saw more crimes reported in December than Usk Road.

Eight crimes were recorded on or near the road, with half of those being incidents of anti-social behaviour.

The remaining incidents included one theft, a public order offence, and two incidents classified as violence and sexual offences.

2. The Avenue, Abergavenny

Seven crimes were recorded by Gwent Police on or near The Avenue in Abergavenny.

Four of those were classified as violence and sexual offences.

All of the remaining incidents involved anti-social behaviour.

3. North View, Abergavenny

Of the seven crimes recorded on or near North View in December, six involved incidents of anti-social behaviour.

The remaining crime reported to Gwent Police was a public order offence.

Newport

1. Cardiff Road, Newport

No road in Gwent saw more crimes recorded on it in December than Cardiff Road.

Gwent Police recorded 30 separate crimes on the road in the month.

Violence and sexual offences accounted for 11 of those incidents, with anti social behaviour making up three of the crimes.

There were also four public order offences and four drug offences reported.

Two incidents of possession of weapons were recorded, as were two counts of vehicle crime, and two counts of theft.

There was also an incident of criminal damage and arson, and another crime.

2. George Street, Newport

Seventeen crimes were recorded on or near George Street in December, the joint second highest total in Gwent.

Included in those figures are a burglary, a public order offence, a drug offence and another crime.

The majority though, 13 in total, involved anti-social behaviour.

3. School Lane, Newport

There were 13 incidents of shoplifting recorded on or near School Lane in December.

Gwent Police also reported two incidents of violence and sexual offences, as well as a theft.

Torfaen

1. Heol Rhydd-Dal, Pontnewydd

Gwent Police recorded ten crimes on or near Heal Rhydd-Dal in December.

The most common offence reported were public order offences, with three recorded on the road.

There were also two counts of anti-social behaviour.

Other incidents included violence and sexual offences, criminal damage and arson, vehicle crime, theft and other crime.

2. Lower Bridge Street, Pontypool

Three incidents of violence and sexual offences were recorded on or near Lower Bridge Street in December.

Gwent Police recorded eight crimes on the road in total, including two incidents of anti-social behaviour.

The other incidents included a burglary, a shoplifting, and a public order offence.

3. Monnow Court, Thornhill

Eight crimes were recorded by Gwent Police on or near Monnow Court.

Four of those were classified as violence and sexual offences.

The remaining four were split evenly between public order offences and incidents of anti-social behaviour.