THE highest-earning LGBTQ+ actors on Netflix have been revealed.

The top 20 highest earning LGBTQ+ actors on Netflix have been shared by OnBuy.com Movies and TV department with Sex Education star Gillian Anderson third on the list.

Gillian Anderson, who plays sex therapist Dr Jean Milburn on Sex Education, identifies as bisexual and has a net worth of $40 million - or around £29 million.

Top of the list is Kristen Stewart, who came out as bisexual in 2017, and has a whooping net worth of $70 million.

A close second, with a net worth of $60 million, is RuPaul who presents RuPaul's Drag Race in America and the UK; Newport Queen, Tayce, is currently competing in the UK version.

The 20th highest earning LGBTQ+ actor on Netflix is transgender Mj Rodriquez, who is on Netflix's 2020 hit show Pose, and currently has a reported net worth of $1 million - this number is expected to rise.

(Picture: OnBuy.com)

OnBuy.com also reports that LGBTQ+ actors earned a combined $139 million in films compared with $198.5 million from TV shows, making the TV industry a more successful one so far for the LGBTQ+ community.

The show on Netflix with the highest concentration of LGBTQ+ actors is Pose, with 140 trans actors and crew members and 35 non-trans LGBTQ+ characters - this is the highest number of any TV show in history.

Orange is the New Black comes in second with 17 LGBTQ+ actors and crew.

In third place is Ratched, with 11 LGBTQ+ actors and crew.