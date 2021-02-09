A PETROL station worker was left “holding on for dear life” on a car bonnet when a motorist drove at him after being challenged about paying for fuel.
Ieuan Evans attacked Alex Cook during the dramatic incident at a garage in Brynmawr, Cardiff Crown Court was told.
The defendant was charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent but his guilty plea of causing actual bodily harm was accepted.
Judge Jeremy Jenkins told Jeffrey Jones, prosecuting, to tell the Crown Prosecution Service that their decision to go for the far less serious charge was a “disgrace”.
The judge said: “The defendant drove off with him on the bonnet. He was holding on for dear life.
“I can’t understand this decision. He drove directly at him and he was hanging on for dear life.
“It’s a cop-out. It’s nonsense. It’s a disgrace.”
The attack took place on September 23, 2019.
Evans, 27, of Heol Rhyd Y Bedd, Pant, Merthyr Tydfil, was represented by John Ryan who asked for the case to be put back for preparation of a probation report.
Sentence was adjourned until February 26 and the defendant was granted bail.