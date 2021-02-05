PARTS of Gwent have been told to expect icy roads and 'bitter' temperatures this weekend.
A yellow warning for ice from midnight tonight until 9am on Saturday has been issued by the Met Office, for Blaenau Gwent, Caerphilly, Monmouthshire, Newport and Torfaen.
Other areas include Bridgend, Cardiff, Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion, Merthyr Tydfil, Neath Port Talbot, Powys, Rhondda Cynon Taf, Swansea, and Vale of Glamorgan.
Outlook for Saturday to Monday:
Some light rain on Saturday, wintry and cold in places. Drier on Sunday with some sunshine, but breezy. Dry again on Monday but turning colder again, with scattered snow showers.