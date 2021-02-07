HOUSE prices always seem to be getting higher and higher, but every now and again a property comes up that is an absolute bargain.
And one of the cheapest homes currently on the market in Newport - which is available at just £110,000 – is exactly that.
This four-bed end of terrace house in Maesglas Avenue features a front and rear garden space, off-road parking and is within easy commuting distance of the M4
Agents, Peter Alan - Newport, describe the property as "ideal for homeworking".
The bedrooms in the home being of a good enough size that they "could double up as a home office.
The said: "End of terrace family home situated on a plot providing gardens to the front and rear situated in the ever popular Maesglas area of Newport and close to local shopping facilities and bus routes.
"This four bedroom family home comprises of large bedrooms and generous storage.
"Single garage and off-road parking."
As well as the four bedrooms and outdoor space, the property boasts a study, a bathroom, one reception room and kitchen.
There is no chain attached to the property and it is described as an "ideal investment" by the agents.
To find out more, contact Peter Alan - Newport on 01633 221892.
