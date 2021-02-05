POLICE officers have appealed to the public for help to locate Liam Andrews.
The 23-year-old is from from Abertillery.
Gwent Police said officers would like to speak with him following an assault that happened in January.
Anyone with information should contact Gwent Police by calling 101, quoting reference 2100011362.
You can also send a direct message with information to the Gwent Police Facebook or Twitter accounts.
Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111.
