A FUNDRAISING event for St David's Hospice Care will bring a splash of colour to Cwmbran this year.
The hospice have said that this year's event will be "even more colourful than ever before" in its new location.
The Kolor Dash is a fun 5km run, walk or jog and will this year take place around North and South Fields in Cwmbran.
Registration opens at 5pm, with the run, jog or walk starting at 6.30pm.
It is a circular route that starts and finishes outside North Fields in Cwmbran.
Participants encouraged to wear white t-shirts.
All participants will receive an exclusive 2021 Kolor Dash medal.
It is like any other fun run, with the added touch of brightly coloured powder paint and entertainment provided by different stations along the route.
Stations:
- Powder paint
- Foam
- Water
- Glitter (Biodegradable) for the first year ever
The event has been scheduled for July 9, and entry will cost £10 per adult (£5 per child).
Family tickets are also available for £25.
Parking is provided at North Fields car park and surrounding area.
To register for the event, visit stdavidshospicecare.org/event.../kolordashcwmbran