A "DRUG-FUELLED" burglar knocked a man unconscious with a hammer before himself falling asleep in his victim's house.

Police officers found Ian Curtis sleeping in an upstairs bedroom after his injured victim managed to escape and call for help.

South Wales Police described Curtis' attack as "a horrific and cruel crime, the kind of which is extremely rare".

Curtis, 48, pleaded guilty to aggravated burglary and was jailed for 11 years and 8 months at Merthyr Tydfil Crown Court on Monday, January 22.

On the night of the attack, Curtis had smashed a patio door to gain entry to his 66 year-old victim’s house.

His victim, who had been sleeping upstairs, had just got up to walk his dog when Curtis struck him on the back of the head with a hammer, knocking him unconscious.

He came around to see Curtis demanding his money and his car keys before ordering him to go upstairs.

Curtis told him that he had been paid £4,500 by somebody to kill him – but that he wouldn't have to kill him if his victim could give him the money.

His victim then crawled upstairs, followed by Curtis, and pointed to his wallet, which contained cash.

He also gave Curtis his bank card and a PIN number.

Bizarrely, Curtis then lit a cigarette, sat down, and moments later fell asleep – giving his victim the chance to get away.

The victim tried to call 999 but realised his phone lines had been cut, so he went outside to raise the alarm with his neighbour, who contacted the police.

Officers searched the area, and near a bus stop they found recycling bags full of the victim’s property, such as electrical items and jewellery.

Later, when Curtis was being booked into custody, he was even wearing his victim’s watch.

His injured victim was taken to hospital, where he was treated for cuts and bruising to his face, and a cut to the back of his head caused by the hammer blow.

The incident happened in Llantwit Road, Pontypridd, in the early hours of Saturday, September 19, 2020.

Detective Inspector Hicks, of South Wales Police, said: "Fuelled by drugs, Curtis showed his victim no mercy and could very easily have killed him with the hammer.

"He is a very dangerous individual who will now spend a considerable time in prison for his crime.”