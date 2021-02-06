A ROUND-UP of drivers who appeared in Newport Magistrates' Court or Cwmbran Magistrates' Court for either drink driving or drug driving in Gwent.

NAVEEN BASHIR, 30, of Gordon Street, Newport, was banned from driving for 12 months after she admitted drug driving with cannabis derivative delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in her blood on the M4 between Cardiff and Miskin.

She was ordered to pay £237 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

AFONSO MONTEIRO, 22, of Argyle Street, Newport, was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with cannabis derivative delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in his blood.

He was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

MARK JOHN WILLIAMS, 34, of Dickens Drive, Newport, was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with amphetamine in his blood.

He was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

JEFFREY IAN CLARKE, 42, of Tydies, Coed Eva, Cwmbran, was banned from driving for three years after he pleaded guilty to drink driving.

He must carry out 200 hours of unpaid work and pay £180 incosts and a surcharge.

NICOLE HOAD, 50, of Station Road, Pontymister, Risca, was banned from driving for 20 months after she admitted being more than twice the drink drive limit.

She was ordered to pay £194 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

MATTHEW KING, 31, of South View, Pontypool, was banned from driving for 14 months after he pleaded guilty to drink driving.

He was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

IAN DOUGHTY, 43, of Thornhill Close, Upper Cwmbran, Cwmbran, was banned from driving for 18 months after he admitted being more than twice the drink drive limit.

He was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

AMIR KHAN, 31, of Barry Road, Barry, was banned from driving for 18 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with cocaine and cannabis derivative delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in his blood on the M4 in Rogiet, Monmouthshire.

He was ordered to pay £399 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

SCOTT ANDREW MACLURE, 36, of Fairford Street, Barry, was banned from driving for 18 months after he admitted drink driving in Emlyn Street, Newport.

He was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.