NEWPORT residents are being asked to let speak up about the issues that are impacting their lives.

Newport East politicians John Griffiths MS and Jessica Morden MP have launched their new year survey to hear the views of residents.

They want to know what the biggest issues people in the area are facing are, and the ones they would like to see raised in Westminster and the Senedd.

Questions include priorities for the area, how the Welsh Government have handled the pandemic, and the top three issues for either government to address.

You can complete the survey here.

Mr Griffiths said: “We're always keen to hear the views of our constituents, to find out their concerns and look at ways to address them.

"Since our last survey, there has been a number of new things happen around Covid-19, including the roll out of several vaccines to this terrible virus.

“I would be particularly interested to hear what people’s experiences and thoughts have been on this.

"Away from the pandemic, it’s also important to learn what other issues are on the minds of residents so we can take them up with ministers.”

Ms Morden added: “It’s so important that people feel like they’re able to share their views and opinions with their local representatives.

"Surveys are a really easy way to tell us about the things that really matter to you and we’ve been really pleased by the responses we’ve had so far.

“The things that people raise with us do have a real impact on the work we do in the UK Parliament and the Welsh Senedd so if you live in Newport East and have five minutes to spare, we would love to hear from you.”