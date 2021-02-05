ALDI has launched the UK’s first supermarket Wine School for budding wine buffs, and it is absolutely free.

Budding wine connoisseurs can brush up on their knowledge with free access to the online educational hub, which includes two new wine modules, along with a range of expertly curated tips and tricks.

Research commissioned by Aldi shows that 91 per cent of the nation’s wine drinkers admit to bluffing about their wine knowledge to impress friends and family while 70% want to know more about their favourite drinks.

Following on from the success of Aldi’s 2019 Aldiploma, a series of six, free online modules, Aldi’s Wine School will launch with modules seven and eight; A Guide to New World Wines.

MORE NEWS:

The course explores new up and coming wine regions, and a ‘Wine and Food Matching’ masterclass – perfect for those simply looking for the best vino to match their grub.

Instagram influencer The Unmumsy Mum was given the opportunity to get a taste for the school ahead of its launch.

She said: “I usually feel bamboozled by the labels in the wine aisle and pick up a Shiraz out of habit, simply because I know I like it.

“The Aldiploma course bought me sheer joy in swapping phonics and fronted adverbials for a bit of grown-up homelearning. Since completing these bitesize modules, I’ve discovered I also like Malbec and I’ve now got the confidence in trying to pick out what I can smell and taste in the glass. I can’t recommend it enough – it’s easy to follow and fascinating!”

The launch comes after Aldi was named ‘Drinks Retailer of the Year’, the second time the retailer has won the title after picking up the same accolade in the 2019 Awards.

Julie Ashfield, managing director of buying at Aldi UK said: “Our entry-level Aldiploma course has already helped thousands of wannabe wine buffs to discover the best ways to taste wine, get to grips with their grape varieties and have the knowledge needed when selecting a wine.

The Aldi Wine School is the next logical step in our mission to open up the wonderful world of wine to all.”

For anyone interested in buffing up their wine knowledge or who want to know more about the Aldi Wine School, more details can be found on Aldi’s website.