1 - Tredegar House

The 17th century Tredegar House is situated in 90 acres of gardens and parkland. It was home to the Morgan family for more than 500 years, who later became Lords Tredegar. They owned more than 40,000 acres of land in the Monmouthshire, Breconshire and Glamorgan areas by the end of the 18th century. The house provides an insight into their lives and history as well as the development of Newport and surrounding areas.

‘Donna259’ said: “Beauty on our doorstep. Stunning surroundings. Always kept spotlessly clean. Lots to see, wonderful lakes and wildlife. Cage closed at the moment so take a flask of soup and enjoy our country park for free.

‘Bwatsweeds’ said: “I'm seeing people slagging this place off but it has beautiful grounds around the house (which I didn't / couldn't go inside) and is situated by a beautiful wooded area avec lake.

"Well worth a look - lets face it, there isn't that much to do in Newport as it is and it has a cool link to British TV!”

2 – Newport Transporter Bridge

The Newport Transporter Bridge is a Grade I-listed structure and is one of just eight transporter bridges that remain worldwide. It is one of Newport’s most iconic landmarks. Construction on the bridge began in 1902 and today it is still in working order.

‘Luna’ said: “Having spent many years driving past but never visited it was brilliant to see the views from the top of the bridge. Would highly recommend to anyone.”

‘Stacey F’ said:” Amazing service kids loved it there very interesting to see how it works and what an amazing view from up top.”

‘JGMcG’ said: “One of my favourite things to do in Newport. Such a unique experience and excellent value for money too.”

3 – Newport Wetlands

The Newport Wetlands is a nature reserve managed by Natural Resources Wales. It has wetland, reedbed and estuary habitats with a range of wildlife visible throughout. It has been designated as an SSSI – a Site for Special Scientific Interest.

‘ajlupton1985’ said: “We live locally and often visit the Wetlands for a walk with our two young boys.

"There are plenty of routes to try and the park is also part of the Coast Path. We usually take a bike for our eldest (three years old) as he prefers this to walking and the paths are wide enough for people to pass at a distance in most places.”

‘Beckiebunss’ said: “Perfect little gem, it’s just perfect in every way. Our baby loved the park and the gift shop. Staff are lovely and friendly.”

‘Abby L’ said: “Lovely place. Beautiful wildlife, the paths are clear and clean. Would recommend the “all day” walk. Car park costs £3 but well worth the money.”

4 – Belle Vue Park

Belle Vue Park opened in 1894 and retains most of its Victorian era style including a bandstand and pavilion. It held the National Eisteddfod in 1897 and has a number of rare plants including Himalayan Magnolias. The 26-acre grounds contains bowling greens, tea rooms and a manor house.

‘Lawrence C’ said: “Wonderful place to enjoy with the pooch - especially as the squirrels are definite wind-up merchants and love making the dogs go crazy!

"Highly recommend, especially as the leaves are turning now.”

‘Morton D’ said in December 2019: “We came here in December, and after a pleasant stroll round the pretty Victorian park found a warm welcome in the tearoom. We were offered a choice of tea or coffee – my wife often has to ask for coffee, and sometimes is charged extra for it. We didn’t have to wait long for them to arrive, followed by the cakes: four brownies, two fruit scones, a Welsh cake, a massive piece of lemon Victoria sponge and a big slab of bara brith, plus butter, cream and jam. More than we could manage at one sitting, so some was taken home for next day. The cheery staff offered top-ups of coffee, and were able to tell us a bit about the attractive Victorian building. The later conservatory, holding the tearoom, is light and airy. The toilets were sparkling, and I gather that the ladies' provided hand conditioner.

"We found the AA and RAC directions tricky: you need to turn left at the top of the slip road coming towards Cardiff. We’d have done better to print off a map from the tearoom’s facebook page. This would be a nice place to break up a long motorway journey. If not before, we’ll go back in the summer, to enjoy the park at its best.”

5 – Caerleon Roman Fortress and Baths

Caerleon Roman Fortress and Baths provides a vivid picture of life in second-century Roman Britain. Today you can still see the open-air swimming pool – known as natatio – which once held more than 80,000 gallons of water and you can walk into the most complete Roman amphitheatre in Britain. If you have plenty of time on hand, you can travel down the Roman road to Caerwent – originally known as Venta Silurum. It was the first town in Wales and the tribal capital of the Silures. They still have remains of shops, a Romano-Celtic temple and a forum-basilica.

‘Captainman’ said: “Lovely bit history and outdoor green, well maintained clean, the area around is also fantastic, it’s a must-see place if you visit Caerleon.”

‘Michael H’ wrote: “We were restricted to the baths by the weather. Note the amphitheatre is currently closed due to the ground conditions. The baths and the associated displays are well worth a visit showing the scale and civilised nature of Roman society so very long ago. There is plenty of pay and display parking just outside of the museum. If in the area add it to your list. It is a Cadw property so members have free access and English Heritage members get a significant discount.”

‘TheWrenReviews’ said: “We had a great welcome on the Saturday in Feb that we visited. A really knowledgeable intro from the desk staff at the baths helped to set the scene. I think we were lucky that we arrived first thing, off season, and so had the place to ourselves to explore.

"Some great work has been done here Across Caerleon to uncover and preserve what remains - couldn’t believe how much is here and how huge this garrison town would have been.

"Loved what they had done with the scene setting in the baths and the press button commentaries. Made learning even more fun!”