A DRUG dealer was jailed after police found heroin inside a Kinder Egg when it fell out of his boxer shorts during a strip search.

Tekli Gebray, 24, from Newport, was caught with 36 wraps of the class A drug following his arrest in the Pill area of the city.

Thomas Stanway, prosecuting, told Cardiff Crown Court how the defendant was picked up on Francis Drive on January 21.

An arrest warrant had been issued for the homeless Gebray over an unrelated matter.

Mr Stanway said: “After he was taken into custody, he was strip searched and a yellow Kinder Egg fell out of his boxer shorts.

“Inside were 36 individual wraps of heroin with a potential street value of between £360 and £1,080.”

The police also recovered £130 in cash.

Mr Stanway added: “The defendant said he found the drugs in an alley and spoke to some junkies who said he could sell them.”

Gebray, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to possessing heroin with intent to supply.

The court heard how he had previous convictions which included defying coronavirus lockdown regulations and possessing cannabis.

Gebray was also in breach of a suspended jail sentence imposed for possessing two push knives he had on a necklace.

Julia Cox, mitigating, said her client had arrived in the UK with his mother from Ethiopia when he was a boy.

She told how former BT and TalkTalk employee Gebray had been kicked out of his family home by his father nine months ago.

Miss Cox added: “He was homeless and struggling to make any money.

“The defendant was sofa surfing. He was wandering the streets of Pill and taking whatever shelter he could.”

The judge, Recorder IWL Jones, jailed Gebray for three years and four months.