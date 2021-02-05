A MAN made his own bomb after buying chemicals on eBay and producing gunpowder in his garden shed.

Darren Richards made an improvised explosive device (IED) golf ball as well as a cannon at the house he shared with his mother.

Ian Wright, prosecuting, said the defendant, 44, from Cwmbran, had accessed an anarchist website and watched YouTube clips for tips on how to make gunpowder.

He told Cardiff Crown Court: “The defendant’s mobile phone showed searches in terms of bombs and explosives.

“There were also videos of him carrying out various experiments in terms of explosives.”

These bomb making tests would take place in the countryside and woodland surrounding Richards’ home.

The defendant made gunpowder after buying chemicals on eBay, all of which were delivered to his address at Monnow Court in the Thornhill area of Cwmbran.

Mr Wright said the prosecution accepted Richards’ basis of plea there was no intention on his part to cause anyone harm of “the aggressive use of the items”.

Gwent Police officers raided the defendant’s home last summer when a warrant was issued under the Explosive Substances Act.

The IED was made by cutting a golf ball in half, placing explosives inside and sealing it with foil.

A crude cannon was also produced out of scaffolding pipes.

Richards pleaded guilty to nine counts of possessing an explosive substance between July 1 and August 28, 2020.

After he was arrested, Mr Wright added: “The defendant told the police he was a drug user who smoked three or four cannabis spliffs a day and would regularly use amphetamine.

“He said amphetamine made him feel normal. He said he sometimes used steroids and he was suffering from depression.”

Richards had 14 previous convictions for 2 offences.

They included assault, driving, dishonesty and drugs offences.

In 2018, he was jailed for 16 months for battery and harassment.

Scott Bowen, mitigating, said: “The defendant shows genuine remorse. This was idiotic rather than harmful behaviour.

“He built the shed where he was effectively living. Out of boredom, or some ridiculous notion, he created gunpowder.”

Judge Tracey Lloyd-Clarke told Richards: “You were making explosive devices. The risk of harm was high.

“There was a risk of injury or death.

“You made an IED device and a homemade cannon.

“These are clearly very serious offences and there needs to be a signify ant element of deterrent.”

The defendant was jailed for two years and eight months.