WITH the latest coronavirus lockdown in it's seventh week, the attention of many of us may be turning to our hair.

Restrictions in Wales have meant barbers and hairdressers have been shut since December 19.

Many of us will have to make do without our regular appointments.

The situation may be even more drastic for those of us who put off our pre-Christmas cut a little too long (guilty).

With that in mind, hairdresser Michael Van Clarke, who has over 25 years' worth of experience in the hair industry, shared his top tips on how to survive the lockdown trim during the first lockdown.

This is what he said.

Don’t try to cut your hair at home - especially a fringe

Hairdressing scissors are very sharp and finely balanced to cut through the tough substance of hair.

Kitchen and dressmaking scissors don’t come close, and easily slip when trying to slice through hair, so wait until your next hairdresser appointment.

Whilst fringes look simple, they are notoriously difficult to get right. As more and more comes off trying to correct the errors, an unintended ‘suicide fringe’ may be the outcome.

Give some thought to life without a fringe. LifeSaver UV Leave-in Styling Treatment is a great way to keep hair back off the face while growing out fringes. So much of this modern era has been retro, it may now be time for the hippy and glam rock hairstyles of the '60s and '70s to make a resurgence.

Home blow dry tips

Need to smooth out frizz or put more body into your hair? Using the best techniques and the right equipment makes blow drying simple. It shouldn’t be a struggle, and shouldn’t take ages.

1. Use the right equipment for your hair and the style you want. Flat brushes and round brushes with short sparse bristles are easier to use but don’t give the same control. If you need to properly smooth wavy or frizzy hair a quality round bristle brush is best.

2. Bin the nozzle unless you have thick wavy hair that needs blow drying smooth quickly. They over concentrate the heat and cause more hair damage than anything else.

3. After washing, comb through a heat protector spray thoroughly to take out tangles and then release the roots by combing up and back at 45C from the hairline.

4. Preparation is the most important step to take the hair closer to the finished result before brushwork. A little oil, such as 3 More Inches Magic Oil helps tame frizz and ease blow drying. Use a diffuser to prepare the hair taking out 85 per cent of excess water. Lift roots into shape prepare mid-lengths and ends.

5. Use the time you have on the most important parts. The hairline sections around the face are the most important followed by the tips of the hair, then the top layer. Least important the underneath section of the back. So if short of time don’t waste it on the bits no one sees.

6. Work cleanly. Take neat sections no wider than the brush and keep the rest of the hair out of the way. Slant sections downwards around the hairline.

7. Lift sections high at a tangent to the scalp so you have proper control of the roots. This will eliminate snagging and give tension control without painful pulling.

8. Keep a one-inch gap between the hair and the nozzle.

9. Keep dryer nozzle in line with hair and pointing towards ends. Do not over dry the section. If it isn’t right, damp it and start again. All the damage is done when continuing to blow dry hair that’s already dry. This goes beyond taking out excess water and strips the hairs own innate moisture leading to thinner brittle hair that eventually splits and breaks. Dry to 98 per cent and let it air-dry the rest of the way.

10. If blow drying curly hair straight keep the section tight, closed and in position when you take the brush away. This will limit the hair absorbing surrounding moisture whilst you move onto the next section.

Roots touch-up

If you're worried about your roots getting too much before you can see your hairdresser again, then there are plenty of masking options available to buy online.

L’Oréal Paris have a Magic Root Cover Up spray, which is available in eight shades and works in seconds.

A semi-permanent colour can also help hide roots, and is easy to apply at home. Plus, now might be the time to try a new tone or colour.

Dry shampoo is great for those with blonde or grey hair as it helps disguise roots, or why not use a tinted conditioner?