Caelan Ronald Greig was born on January 2, 2021, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 6lbs 15oz. He is the first child of Shakira Bound and Connor Greig, of Garndiffaith.

Kiki-Kiano Daeward John Hughes arrived on December 1, 2020, at the Grange University Hospitalm near Cwmbran, weighing 7lb 3oz. His mum and dad are Elishia Delahay Richards and Danny Geneo Hughes, of Newport, and his siblings are Lyra-Rose, five, and Nathaya Wynne, 22 months.

Here is Mylah Anwen Davies, who was born at Prince Charles Hospital, Merthyr Tydfil, on December 21, 2020, weighing 6lb 6oz. She is the first child of Shannan Donovan and Gareth Davies, of Rhymney.

'Little miracle' Lillie Marie Harbon was born on December 26, 2020, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 8lb 5oz. She is the first child of Kayleigh Necrews and Dafydd Harbon, of Risca, who had been waiting 12 years to welcome their first baby.

Taylor James Flagg came into the world on December 12, 2020, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 9lb 14oz. He was a rainbow baby for Serena and John Flagg, of Newport, who suffered a miscarriage in October 2019. Taylor's siblings are Caden, five, and Corey, 21 months.

Kylo-Lee Emlyn Lane was born on January 15, 2021, at the Royal Gwent Hospital, Newport, weighing six-and-a-half pounds. His mum is Amber-Lea Lane, of Llanhilleth.

Imogen Kelsey Pring, was born at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, on December 14, 2020, weighing 5lbs 5oz. Her parents are Richard and Rachel Pring, of Newport, and her siblings are Ruby, 15, and Evan, 13.

A big hello to Ava Nicky Susan Lewis, who was born on September 3, 2020, at the Royal Gwent Hospital, Newport, weighing 8lb 8oz. Her parents are Alisha Riddifordand Daniel Lewis, of Aberbargoed.

Phoebe Mara Luxford was born at home in Pontnewydd, Cwmbran, on August 28, 2020, weighing 8lb 5oz. Her parents are Lucy Criddle and David Luxford and her big sisters are Lowri Violet, eight, and Emily Mae, five. Mum Lucy said the home birth nearly didn't happen because of staff shortages and a gas and air shortage due to the pandemic. She said: "However the Aneurin Bevan health board supported us brilliantly and both community midwives and gas and air was provided in time for Phoebe to be delivered at home 10 days after her due date!"