During the latest lockdown, you are not alone.

The Argus' We’re in it Together campaign is here to help direct you to any services you may need and show what services are on hand that you may not know you needed.

For our full list of services all over Gwent, click here.

FOR some, being stuck at home and unable to see friends and family during the lockdown is proving increasingly challenging, so one Gwent volunteering group launched a special photography challenge to keep spirits high.

At the end of January the Risca CV19 Volunteers group held a stay-at-home photography challenge across their social media.

Each day of the week saw a new theme, kicking off with 'belonging', with followers encouraged to share their photos and stories.

Organiser Jenna Davies spearheaded the project in an effort to keep spirits high during the latest lockdown.

She said: “During lockdown people are isolated and it can be really hard to connect.

“We’re using our channels to connect people in the community. It’s great for people to have something to look forward to each day and to take their mind off the frustrations they feel.

“My brain has been totally frazzled in this lockdown and I think everyone’s mental health has taken a massive hit. Everyone has low moments so we just try to focus on the positives.”

The group was launched by Dawn Derraven and Tara Holloway on March 23 last year - the date the first lockdown was announced - and now has 190 volunteers registered.

More than 160 families and individuals have been supported by the group and a wide range of projects have taken place, from toy drives at Christmas to Jack-o-lantern walks at Halloween.

The founders show no signs of stopping with more plans in the pipeline, and have received funding from local businesses and Risca East Community Council among others.

Ms Davies added: “Tara and Dawn always want to do more for the community. Looking at the social side of things, connecting people and growing the community spirit.

“We are keen to help older generations connect digitally. The older generation have struggled to connect with family members because they don’t know how to use zoom or do online shopping. We want to connect the youth and older generations to see what they can learn from each other.

“We’ve been very fortunate in getting financial support but we’re always looking for additional funding. The more we have the more we can do and everything we raise goes into our community projects.

To find out more visit facebook.com/RiscaCV19Volunteers/

Here are the top submissions from the Risca CV19 Volunteers Photography Challenge:

Picture by Aimee Reem Davies. “Obviously family, but I'm not one to post family pics on fb so nothing makes me feel more at home than my garden and that mountain. total comfort sat out there looking at that view.”

Picture: Laura Marie Cowell. “They drive me nuts, and I do the same to them. But it's with them I belong! ??”

Picture: Jenna Davies. “I didn’t know what belonging meant until these ones came into my world! We belong together!”

Picture: Zoe Haggerty. “This is where I feel I belong, with my beautiful family.”

Picture: Laura Marie Cowell. “Walks at the beach (when we were allowed) with my two children. Blowing away the cobwebs."

Picture: Aimee Reem Davies. “Bubbles, gin, candles and body shop ??”

Picture: Gill Hollister. “Wellbeing for me is my is my Chair, Crochet, Candles, Coffee & home made Cake.”

Picture: Gill Hollister. “Cwtches through time, with Edward Fairfax Rochester and me. We’ll both be 70 in April.”

Picture: Aimee Reem Davies. “They love a cwtch ????”

Picture: Zoe Haggerty. “Turning redundancy into making cwtch signs?? and setting up a Webpage. www.inspiredbymemorieswales.co.uk??.”

Picture: Gill Hollister. “Lockdown reality. During the first home lockdown, I had Covid Buzz Cut. I did the front Dave Bowls Hollister tidied up (or so I thought??) the back ?????????? He’s not looking to retrain as a hairdresser any time soon

Picture: Jenna Davies. “Three times a day. Seveb days a week. Always messy. Forever cute.”

Picture: Zoe Haggerty. “Snap chat filters for entertainment??????.”

Picture: Gill Hollister. “My simple pleasure is making and baking to eat and to share??. Honey drizzled Bara Brith.”

Picture: Aimee Reem Davies. “I’ve turned into Mary Berry, baking is keeping me busy and I love feeding my family.”

Picture: Zoe Haggerty. “My simple pleasure is cuddles with my new Grandson??.”