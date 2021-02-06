EBBW Vale artist Nathan Wyburn has unveiled a new piece in partnership with NOW TV and their new series ZeroZeroZero.

The show is a drug-trafficking mini-series based on the book of the same name by Roberto Saviano.

Mr Wyburn unveiled a supersized map of the world comprised of 161kg of triple zero (000) flour.

Nathan Wyburn puts the finishing touches to a piece of artwork made from 161kg of 000 flour, which has been created to launch a new television mini-series titled ZeroZeroZero. Picture: Matt Crossick/PA Wire

The artwork takes inspiration from the book’s tagline – “Look at cocaine and all you see is powder. Look through cocaine and you see the world,” and highlights four peaks representing the European cities with the highest consumption rates.

Installed in Greenwich overlooking London, Mr Wyburn crafted the map over a week, after months of preparation, using 161kg of the drug’s moniker, 000 flour.

This is the gram for gram equivalent of cocaine consumed in London every week – the highest of any capital in Europe – worth upwards of £6,400,000 in street value.

The tallest peak is London (161kg per week, 23kg per day), twice that of Barcelona (80.18kg per week, 12.74kg per day) which occupies second place, and almost three times that of Amsterdam and Berlin in third and fourth position with the smallest peaks.

Sky Original, ZeroZeroZero follows the journey, cost, and devastation of transporting a large shipment of cocaine from Mexico to Europe.

Featuring an all-star cast including Andrea Riseborough, Dane DeHaan and Gabriel Byrne, ZeroZeroZero focuses on the buyers, sellers and brokers who drive the frenzied and lethal world of international drug trafficking,

Mr Wyburn said: “I’ve worked with all manner of unique ideas and mediums over the years.

"This intricate piece for NOW TV has been incredibly interesting to design, but it’s also harrowing to see such shocking statistics piled high in flour form.”

According to the European Monitoring Centre for Drugs and Drug Addiction (EMCDDA): "Cocaine is the most commonly used illicit stimulant drug in the European Union.

"Around 18 million adults in the EU have used cocaine at least once in their lifetime.

"Of these, around three million are young adults (aged 15-34) who have used the drug in the last year."

For support and guidance on cocaine use, and for more information on where to seek help, visit the NHS website.

ZeroZeroZero is available on streaming service NOW TV and Sky Atlantic now.