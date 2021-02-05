TWO people in Undy will be celebrating today after winning £1,000 each thanks to their lucky postcode.
The Mill Common neighbours netted the windfall when NP26 3JJ was announced as a Daily Prize winner with People’s Postcode Lottery on Friday, February 5 2021.
People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador Judie McCourt sent her well-wishes to the winners. She said: “Congratulations to all the winners in NP26 3JJ, brilliant news!
"I hope you enjoy spending your winnings!”
A minimum of 32 per cent of ticket sales go directly to charities, and players of People’s Postcode Lottery have raised over £600 million to date for thousands of good causes.
This draw was promoted on behalf of the Postcode Innovation Trust which has a mission to support charities and social enterprises to deliver impactful, innovative and engaging initiatives across Great Britain.
Many good causes close to the winners have also benefitted from players’ support, and local charities can apply for funding next year.
On Saturday, January 23, five lucky people in Monmouth won £1,000 each also.
For more information on People’s Postcode Lottery, please visit www.postcodelottery.co.uk or Facebook and Twitter.