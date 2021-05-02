South Wales Argus
LIVE: Dragons v Connacht - Hibbard scores a hat-trick but Connacht lead

LIVE: Dragons v Connacht - PRO14 updates from Rodney Parade

By Chris Kirwan

Last updated:

    - Connacht wing Matt Healy goes over for opening try from a cross-kick, followed by number eight Abraham Papali’i.
  • - The Dragons kick to the corner and Richard Hibbard powers over. They repeat the trick.
  • - Connacht make it 13-13 with the final kick of the first half.
  • - Caolin Blade strikes first in the second half for the visitors, Hibbard responds.
  • - Tom Daly crosses for Connacht's bonus.