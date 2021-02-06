THE support given to Newport's grassroots sports clubs has been praised by John Griffiths MS.

Mr Griffiths highlighted the important role of local leisure trusts in support for grassroots sports clubs, citing the work of Newport Live at his weekly Culture, Welsh Language and Communications Committee meeting.

He also spoke about the work the trust has done to support patients with their recovery from coronavirus, a partnership the trust have set up with the Aneurin Bevan Health Board.

Mr Griffiths said he saw this for himself when he visited the velodrome last August to meet patients affected by the virus.

Taking the questions from the committee members was Brian Davies of Sport Wales.

Mr Davies said: “Going into this pandemic, the leisure trust area was something and still is embryonic and a situation born out of austerity with facilities being removed from local authorities and into another vehicle.

"What is has done has opened our eyes as an organisation (Sport Wales) to what they are capable of doing and how agile they are – but how vulnerable they are as well.

"They are really passionate as you will know from Newport Live. They really want to make a difference to society and that’s impressive.

"We are getting value for money I’d suggest through those kind of organisations.

"Going forward we will continue to work with them but we also need to be mindful of the local authorities that don’t have trusts need equal attention as well.”

Speaking after the Committee meeting, Mr Griffiths said: “I have been really impressed with the set up at Newport Live and the work they continue to do in supporting the community.

"It’s this more rounded approach and organisations working in partnership which has helped us respond to the serious challenges this virus has posed.

"As we get closer to the light at end of the tunnel, with more and more people being vaccinated each day, I hope one of the things we can continue to take forward post-Covid is that joint and collaborative working between different groups bringing health and physical activity and sport much closer together.”