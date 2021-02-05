GWENT'S health board has announced it has administered more than 100,000 Covid-19 vaccines.
In the middle of January, more than 15,000 people across Gwent had been vaccinated against coronavirus, according to figures released by the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board.
This week, it was also announced that every elderly care home resident in Wales had been offered a Covid-19 vaccination.
Public Health Wales said 74.5 per cent of those over 80 have received their first dose, along with 75.1 per cent of care home residents and 79.1 per cent of care home staff.
Associate director of operations, Kath Smith, said that this week and next the health board are vaccinating hospital inpatients, whilst keeping in line with JVCI guidance and priority groups.
MORE NEWS:
- Argus owners Newsquest to launch new national news title for Wales
- Chepstow post office found breaking coronavirus rules
- 39-year-old man dies after car veered off road
Starting on Wednesday, visits were made to Pontypool's County Hospital and Chepstow Hospital, on Thursday they went to Ysbyty Aneurin Bevan, Ysbyty'r Tri Chwm, and Friday they were at St Woolos Hospital and St David's Hospice.
On Monday, they will be visiting Ysbyty Ystrad Fawr and Rhymney Resource Centre, on Tuesday it is Nevil Hall Hospital and Wednesday and Thursday will be at the Royal Gwent Hospital.
The health board say they are on track to vaccinate those in priority groups One to Four by the middle of the month.