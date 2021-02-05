CEREAL giant, Kellogg’s, has announced new Coco Pops flavour that is sure to divide opinion.

Fans of the popular chocolate breakfast cereal will now be able to get their hands on Strawberry & White Choc Coco Pops. A limited-edition version of their classic Coco Pops will be available in all major supermarkets from February 12 and will be on sale for a whole year.

The new addition follows the successful release of White Choc Coco Pops in 2019, with more than three million boxes flying off shelves in the first six months alone.

Strawberry & White Choc Coco Pops, which turns milk pink, has been launched to add a much-needed joyful boost to breakfast.

MORE NEWS:

Harriet Oakes, activation brand manager from Kellogg’s said: “We are thrilled to launch new Strawberry & White Choc Coco Pops, it took over 50 recipe trials before we achieved the tastiest mix of strawberry and white chocolate that turned milk the perfect pink.

‘’When we launched White Choc Coco Pops in 2019, they sold out in just a few days so we’re hoping Coco Pops fans will be just as excited to try the new flavour. We’re sure kids and grown-ups alike will enjoy bringing a bit of pink to their breakfast.”

New Strawberry & White Choc Coco Pops. (Kellogg's)

NewFoodUK shared the new release with their 90,000 followers on Facebook with the post being shared over 1200 times attracting over 1700 comments.

Fans of the original chocolate flavour were less than impressed.

One Facebook user wrote: “Chocolate Coco Pops are the best. Why mess with perfection?”

“Not sure how I feel about this,” said another.

But it seems the new flavour could follow in the success of White Choc Coco Pops released in 2019 with multiple fans branding the new flavour a “game changer”.

One Facebook user said: “Not sure if this is real or not but I want it to be!”

The strawberry and white chocolate cereal contains no artificial colours or flavours and will be available for £2.99 for a 480g box.