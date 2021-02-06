THREE Caerphilly teenagers have just finished a challenge of running 100km in all weathers to raise money for a Welsh charity.

The friends from Machen took on the challenge to raise money for Ty Hafan Children’s Hospice - and the rain and snow did not stop them.

L-R Oliver Phipps, Ben Owen and Lewis Willetts, all from Machen, during their 100km run challenge

Oliver Phipps, 14, a pupil at St Joseph’s High School, Ben Owen, 14, and Lewis Willets, 13, both Bedwas High School, are all keen sports fans and began the challenge of running 100km each on January 1 and finished the challenge on Saturday, January 30, with two days rest during the month.

The year 9 pupils wanted to better themselves, improve their fitness and raise money to help children in need.

Oliver, a keen Manchester United fan who enjoys playing football and rugby, said: “I took on this challenge because I wanted to help children who are less fortunate than me. I chose Ty Hafan because I did a challenge before with my friends. I also want to better myself by getting fitter and running faster. I also feel good when I have exercised.”

Ben loves sport, in particular football and rugby. He said: “I’ve never been a runner but with all sport cancelled I needed something to keep me active, but also to challenge myself. So when we decided to take on this challenge I instantly wanted to do it to prove to myself that I can do it and get fitter whilst doing it, but also to help those in need. It also gives me the motivation to carry on and not give up.”

Lewis is a keen sports fan like his friends, supporting Arsenal and Newport County. He said: “During lockdown I was getting very bored and unfit as football training had stopped and with no school, PE had stopped too. Ben, Ollie and I had an idea to start running consistently. So, we started a challenge to run 100k in the month of January and raise money. This challenge will benefit me a lot with my fitness but mainly I’m doing it to help out children in a worse position than me.”

So far, the friends have raised more than £3,000 for Ty Hafan, more than 3,000 times their initial target of a modest £100. On completing the challenge, each of the boys ran a total of 100km – with a combined 300km total. The JustGiving page can be viewed here.

It's not the first time the trio have fundraised. In primary school, they wore shorts to school for an entire year, raising £1,000.

A spokeswoman for Ty Hafan said: “We would like to say a big thank you to Lewis, Ben and Ollie for their amazing fundraising efforts. They have been a huge source of inspiration to all of us here at Tŷ Hafan and the wider community during these difficult times. We are very proud of them for completing their epic 100km challenge throughout January and raising over £3,000 to support our ‘Fit for Future’ refurbishment appeal so that we can continue to help children with life-limiting and their families for the next 20 years and beyond. They really are our ‘fundraising heroes’!”