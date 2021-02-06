A FURTHER 124 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed across Gwent, as health board reaches vaccination milestone.

The number of people to have been given their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine in Gwent has surpassed 100,000 - more than 500,000 in Wales.

The Aneurin Bevan University Health Board say they are on track to vaccinate those in priority groups One to Four by the middle of the month.

But a further 49 deaths across Wales have also been confirmed in the latest figures, including three in Gwent.

There are 675 new confirmed cases of coronavirus have been confirmed across Wales - a jump from yesterday's 399.

Today’s new Gwent cases are:

Caerphilly 29;

Newport 35;

Torfaen 33;

Monmouthshire 10;

Blaenau Gwent 17.

The number of deaths due to coronavirus now stands at 910 in Gwent and 4,961 across Wales, according to Public Health Wales.

Other confirmed cases are:

Anglesey – 17

Conwy – 27

Denbighshire – 6

Flintshire – 41

Gwynedd – 27

Wrexham – 34

Cardiff- 67

Vale of Glamorgan – 56

Bridgend – 18

Merthyr Tydfil – 22

Rhondda Cynon Taf – 67

Carmarthenshire – 28

Ceredigion – 5

Pembrokeshire – 10

Powys – 27

Neath Port Talbot – 25

Swansea – 37

Resident outside Wales – 34

Unknown location – 3

Public Health Wales figures include reports of the deaths of hospitalised patients in Welsh hospitals, or care home residents, where Covid-19 has been confirmed with a positive laboratory test and the clinician suspects this was a causative factor in the death.

They do not include people who may have died of Covid-19 but who were not confirmed by laboratory testing, those who died in other settings, or Welsh residents who died outside of Wales, and the true number of Covid-19 deaths will be higher.

The Office for National Statistics – which counts all deaths in which coronavirus is mentioned on the death certificate – puts the number of deaths in Wales much higher.