A MAN has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman was found dead at a property in Pontypool.
A 70-year-old man from the area has been arrested, and police are investigating the death of a 74-year-old woman, who was found at a property in Sebastopol, Pontypool at approximately 9.20am on Saturday, February 6.
Gwent Police are not looking for anyone else at this time, and local officers are in the area to reassure the community and carry out investigations.
If you have any information that could assist the investigation you can call 101 or message on Facebook or Twitter, quoting reference number 2100043085. Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
