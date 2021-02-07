A FURTHER 73 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed across Gwent.
461 new confirmed cases of coronavirus have been confirmed across Wales - including 73 in Gwent.
But a further 28 deaths across Wales have also been confirmed in the latest figures, including four in Gwent.
Today’s new Gwent cases are:
- Caerphilly 17;
- Newport 21;
- Torfaen 20;
- Monmouthshire 11;
- Blaenau Gwent 4.
The number of deaths due to coronavirus now stands at 914 in Gwent and 4,989 across Wales, according to Public Health Wales.
Other confirmed cases across Wales are:
- Anglesey – 13
- Conwy – 21
- Denbighshire – 13
- Flintshire – 37
- Gwynedd – 17
- Wrexham – 44
- Cardiff- 50
- Vale of Glamorgan – 15
- Bridgend – 22
- Merthyr Tydfil – 10
- Rhondda Cynon Taf – 40
- Carmarthenshire – 19
- Ceredigion – 1
- Pembrokeshire – 5
- Powys – 17
- Neath Port Talbot – 7
- Swansea – 26
- Resident outside Wales – 27
- Unknown location – 4