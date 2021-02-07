BRIAN Tolver, who starred in the chaotic council Zoom call which has since become a viral hit, has said he has no regrets after his clash with Jackie Weaver saw him booted from the meeting.

The video, taken from the Handforth Parish Council’s December 2020 planning and environment committee meeting went viral on social media overnight and has amassed over 2 million views.

Clips of the meeting show councillors trading blows before members were booted off the call by Jackie Weaver.

Since the exchange has become a viral hit, Mr Tolver who was removed from the call told the PA news agency he did not regret how he had acted in the meeting.

MORE NEWS:

He said Jackie Weaver — who hosted the Zoom call and removed him from it — was just present as a member of the public and “had no status to speak other than when invited”.

“If you look at the first meeting you will see I have reason to be angry,” he said.

In the first meeting, Mr Tolver is seen claiming the agenda was “concealed” and, following a series of interjections and claims the meeting was not legitimate, he was eventually removed.

The extraordinary meeting began with an unseen councillor mumbling “f*** off” under their breath.

Mr Tolver refused to recognise the legitimacy of both meetings.

He told meeting clerk Ms Weaver, from the Cheshire Association of Local Councils, to “stop talking”, and added: “You have no authority here.”

In response, Ms Weaver removed Mr Tolver from the Zoom call and placed him in a virtual waiting room.

i’ve never missed in person meetings more than i did watching this parish council meeting descend into chaos pic.twitter.com/I75zi1fIK5 — janine (@janinemas0n) February 4, 2021

Mr Tolver said: “I cannot think of any other council meeting anywhere, that was taken over by an unqualified member of the public like this.

“Removing half the councillors from the meeting, denied half of the voters of the village from being represented — it was an appalling attack on their democratic rights.

“This made tensions rise, and that is why voices were raised in the second meeting.

“In the second meeting, I was trying to explain the correct procedure to this lady and say that her actions were way out of order, but she seems to have believed that she could do whatever she chose.”

Following Mr Tolver’s eviction, vice-chair Aled Brewerton, joined by an older unnamed gentleman, proceeded to yell at Ms Weaver to “read the standing orders”.

When fellow councillor Susan Moore called for civility, the meeting erupted into semi-hysterical laughter and two further councillors, Mr Brewerton and Barry Burkill were removed.

There was then confusion over Mr Tolver’s Zoom username, in which he had labelled himself the “clerk”.

Ms Weaver said: “The chairman simply declared himself ‘clerk’ and notified everybody of the case.

“There is no way of stopping him from calling himself ‘clerk’. Please refer to me as ‘Britney Spears’ from now on.”

Those remaining voted to not allow the three men back into the meeting, with councillor Cynthia Samson likening one to a “laughing hyena”.

Mr Tolver, who previously labelled the clips shared on YouTube as “corrupt copies”, said they were “hooky videos” and added: “Whether they are completely genuine or not, I don’t know.”

The PA says it has attempted to contact Ms Weaver for a response.