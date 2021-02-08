MULTI-NATIONAL technology comapany Amazon will create more than 1,000 UK apprenticeships this year, covering a range of different programmes.

Apprentices will have the chance to choose from a variety of different topics, ranging from IT, broadcast production and software engineering, to creative digital design.

Here is everything you need to know about the apprenticeship schemes.

Hands-on training

The 25 programmes will last between 14 months and four years, with the typical apprenticeship combining both theoretical learning with hands-on practical training.

The roles will pay a minimum of £10.80 per hour in the London area and £9.70 per hour in other parts of the UK, amounting up to £30,000 per year for degree-level apprenticeships.

John Boumphrey, Amazon’s UK country manager, said: “We are proud to be creating new opportunities for people of all ages and backgrounds across the UK to gain skills through our apprenticeship programmes in 25 different fields, from logistics to robotics.”

Once qualified, apprentices will have the potential to work across Amazon’s UK sites, including fulfilment centres and delivery stations, as well as the company’s UK head offices in London and Manchester, and development centres in Edinburgh, Cambridge and London.

Just last year, Amazon created 10,000 new permanent jobs in the UK and employs more than 40,000 workers.

Gillian Keegan, minister for apprenticeships and skills, added: “These apprenticeships cover a range of exciting roles from broadcast production to engineering, showcasing the huge variety of opportunities available to young people looking to build a great career.

“I know firsthand the life-changing opportunities an apprenticeship can bring.

“I wish all those who apply the best of luck and thank Amazon for their ongoing commitment to building skills and talent both for today and in the future.”

How to apply

In the UK, the application window for apprenticeships opens in January and February, with the programmes due to start later in the year in September.

Those interested can search the job section on the Amazon website to find out more about each apprenticeship, including the length and qualifications, and can then submit an application online if they meet the requirements.

The recruitment process involves submitting your CV and answering some eligibility questions, followed by online tests, video questions, and attending an assessment centre. This latter part is currently being conducted virtually due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

For more information on apprenticeships and the application process, visit the Amazon website.