THE Welsh Government has announced it is investing £29 million into further education colleges in Wales, £26.5 million of which will be used to support learners on vocational learning programmes.
The remaining £2.5 million will be used to help colleges and training providers provide mental health support.
Education minister Kirsty Williams said: “There are around 50,000 learners in Wales currently undertaking vocational qualifications. This support will help our colleges provide even greater support to help those learners get the qualifications they’ve worked so hard for.
“It’s important we take action to support this year’s students, so they can go on to their next stage of education, training or work as they had planned. We are working with colleges to plan a safe, socially distanced return for the vocational students who need it most.”
